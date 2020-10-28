Are you ready to see Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor going the 'hissss' way? Well, as the beauty is all set to play the role of a shape-shifting serpent on the silverscreen soon. The diva took to Twitter and confirmed the news. Shraddha will be essaying the role of 'icchadhari naagin' in filmmaker Vishal Furia's film. The director is known for helming the Marathi horror flick Lapachhapi (2016). "I have grown up watching, admiring and idolising Sridevi ma'am's Nagina and Nigahen and have always wanted to play a similar role rooted in Indian traditional folklore," she wrote on Twitter. Confirmed! Shraddha Kapoor To Play Naagin On The Big Screen; Lapachhapi Director Vishal Furia To Helm The Film.

As soon as Sharddha announced this big news online, meme-makers got back to business and started churning some LOL-worthy jokes. Right from literally turning Shraddha into a snake, dragging her film Stree in the fun to even connecting Bear Grylls show to Shraddha, netizens could not keep calm. Check out some few funny memes below. Shraddha Kapoor As Naagin; Sridevi, Manisha Koirala, Mallika Sherawat - Seven Actresses Who Turned Into A Shape-Shifting Snake In Hindi Movies Before.

Haha!

Hisssssssssss!

#ShraddhaKapoor to play Bollywood’s new age #Naagin. Have signed a three film series based on the shape-shifting Naagin. Every fan to shraddha 😂 pic.twitter.com/v5A1JzJ16o — 👑 अमर गौतम 👑 (@amargautam909) October 28, 2020

LIT Editing Skills!

ROFL!

#ShraddhaKapoor here is an image of shraddha kapoor promoting our truck pic.twitter.com/K1OpqmxvW4 — BABA (@shiftingbaba) October 28, 2020

Mouni Roy, Are You Listening?

LOL!

LMAO!

Don't eat Bear Grylls because This is not snake, this is #ShraddhaKapoor 🙂🙂 pic.twitter.com/F8gJzXIegf — Ravi ❣ (@Ravi_2_) October 28, 2020

Shraddha Kapoor will definitely charm her viewers by playing a snake in her upcoming film. So, are you excited to see the Kapoor play the new age-naagin? Tell us in the comment section below. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen in Baaghi 3. Stay tuned!

