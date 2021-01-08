Siddhant Kapoor a few weeks back had tested COVID-19 positive and was isolating in Goa. He was glad that it's Goa and not the crowded Mumbai where he has to be living. Today, however, he posted a rant on Instagram about Karma being a boomerang. The tone seems quite stern and that made us wonder if he is upset about someone or something. He asks 'where is the love, where is the change and why can't people mind their own business'. Well, that's something we all would love to know because meddling in others' affairs is the favourite passtime of Indians these days. Shraddha Kapoor Shares Priceless Childhood Picture to Wish Brother Siddhanth Kapoor on His Birthday

Many would assume it has something to do with the nepotism debate that became chaotic after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. That could be a reason as people have devoted their lockdown time to pulling down any celebrity or actors who even remotely has any filmy connection. We wonder if people are still bothering.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siddhanth Kapoor (@siddhanthkapoor)

It could just be a normal observation without any context with Siddhant trying to make a point evident that what goes around, comes around. We have to admit he makes a lot of sense. Wishing good for others should be something people should practice and not bring them down.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 08, 2021 02:01 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).