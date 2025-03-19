The wait is over! While it was already known that Sikandar would arrive during Eid 2025, the exact date had remained unconfirmed - until now. Strong rumours had suggested a March 30 release, and those rumours have proven true. Salman Khan’s upcoming action-packed film, directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, is set to hit theatres on March 30, 2025, a Sunday. The announcement was accompanied by a striking new poster featuring Salman Khan in a grim pose, wielding a heavy sword. ‘Sikandar’: Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna’s Upcoming Eid Release Takes Over Kabaddi World Cup 2025 – Here’s How! (Watch Video).

The release date holds special significance as it coincides with the festive celebrations of Gudi Padwa and Ugadi, marking the new year in Maharashtra and South India. Additionally, the film will release just a day before Eid-ul-Fitr, allowing it to capitalise on a double holiday bonanza.

'Sikandar' Release Date

Celebrating festivals of India with Sikandar ♥️ Iss baar celebration hoga triple! We’re coming on the occasion of Gudi Padwa, Ugadi and Eid! ♥️ #Sikandar releases Worldwide in theatres near you on 30th March 2025 See you at the movies 🍿@BeingSalmanKhan In… pic.twitter.com/eI6tnrBwpw — Nadiadwala Grandson (@NGEMovies) March 19, 2025

Salman Khan’s previous major release, Tiger 3, also debuted on a Sunday, November 12, 2023. While the film earned INR 285.52 crore in India, it was considered an average performer due to its high budget. Fans are now hoping that Eid 2025 and the new Sunday release will bring better fortunes for Salman Khan through Sikandar. ‘Sikandar’ Song ‘Sikandar Naache’: Salman Khan-Rashmika Mandanna Give ‘Mashallah’ Vibes in This High-Energy Dance Number (Watch Video).

Starring Rashmika Mandanna alongside Salman Khan, Sikandar promises high-octane action and gripping storytelling. With its teaser and songs already generating buzz, the film is poised to be a major box office draw in 2025

