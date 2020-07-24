The coronavirus scare is in no mood to calm down, as with wach passing day many new positive cases are emerging in the country. And now, the latest we hear is that Bollywood singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya's son Dhruv has tested positive for coronavirus. For the unversed, Bhattacharya is a well-known face from the showbiz and has sung many hit tracks in the past which includes Zara Sa Jhoom Loon Main, Suno Na Suno Na, Badi Mushkil Hai, Tum Dil Ki, Tan Tana Tan to mention a few. Reportedly, as Dhruv had to travel abroad he got himself tested wherein the result showed he was diagnosed with the virus. Amitabh Bachchan Dismisses News Report of Him Testing Negative for COVID-19 as 'Fake and an Incorrigible Lie' (View Tweet).

Confirming the news to ABP Live over the phone, Abhijeet said, “Yes, it’s true. There’s nothing to worry about. My son Dhruv had no symptoms of COVID-19. He is at home and is fine.”

Further explaining what made his son go for the test he added, “My son, who runs a restaurant, was planning to go on an international tour. He underwent a COVID-19 test as a precautionary measure. His test results were positive.” Lastly, Abhijeet mentioned that his son is taking good care of himself and will recover soon. Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 Actor Parth Samthaan Tests Negative For COVID-19, On His Way To Recovery.

For the unversed, the singer's son Dhruv is a restaurateur by profession. Abhijeet is currently in Kolkata. Meanwhile, in Bollywood, currently, Amitabh, Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya Bachchan are also COVID-19 positive and recovering from the bug at a hospital in Mumbai. We wish Dhruv and the Bachchans a speedy recovery. Stay tuned!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 24, 2020 09:19 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).