Bollywood fans are eagerly waiting for the release of Aamir Khan's upcoming film, Sitaare Zameen Par, scheduled for June 20, 2025. The movie marks the Bollywood superstar's comeback on the big screen after an underwhelming performance in Laal Singh Chaddha in 2022. Sitaare Zameen Par is the spiritual sequel to the actor's 2007 hit Taare Zameen Par, which starred Darsheel Safary. As the team gears up for the release, a new issue has arisen. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has reportedly requested two edits in the film, which Aamir Khan believes are unnecessary, leading to a dispute and a potential delay in the film's release. ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Title Track: Aamir Khan and Genelia D’Souza Cheer On Their Specially-Abled Basketball Team in This Peppy Song by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy (Watch Video).

‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ To Face Delay After CBFC Dispute?

With less than a week left for the release of Sitaare Zameen Par, a report in Bollywood Hungama revealed that the CBFC has suggested two cuts in the upcoming Aamir Khan-starrer. However, the actor and the film's director, RS Prasanna, believe the film should be cleared without any changes. A source told the portal, "The CBFC has asked for two cuts. Aamir Khan feels the film should be passed without these cuts. He and director RS Prasanna have made the film with a lot of thought. Certain scenes and dialogues, when seen in context, seem completely appropriate."

Watch the Trailer of ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’:

The insider added that because Aamir Khan did not accept the suggested changes, a censor certificate for Sitaare Zameen Par wasn't provided. The actor will meet the BFC Examining Committee on Monday (June 16) and hopefully reach a solution. Once that happens, advance bookings for the film will open up. ‘Is This Real Aamir Khan?’: ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Director RS Prasanna Recalls 8-Hour First Meeting With Aamir Khan.

About ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’

Sitaare Zameen Par, directed by RS Prasanna (Shubh Mangal Savdhaan fame) is produced by Aamir Khan Prpductions. The movie stars Genelia D'Souza as the female lead and introduces 10 newcomers: Aroush Datta,

Gopi Krishnan Varma, Vedant Sharmaa, Naman Misra, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Ashish Pendse, Samvit Desai, Simran Mangeshkar, Aayush Bhansali. The magical trio of Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy have composed music for the film. Sitaree Zameen Par follows the story of an arrogant basketball coach, who meds his way and ends up mentoring an intellectually challenged team of players.

