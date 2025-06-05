Aamir Khan is all set to make a grand comeback on the silver screen after nearly three years with Sitaare Zameen Par. Directed by RS Prasanna and produced by Aamir Khan Productions, the upcoming film has been making headlines ever since its announcement. With just a few days left for its release, the makers have unveiled a heartwarming and feel-good title track. The song features Aamir Khan as coach Gulshan, cheering on his team of specially-abled basketball players alongside his love interest, played by Genelia Deshmukh. The cheerful track is sung by Shankar Mahadevan, Siddharth Mahadevan, and Divya Kumar. The iconic trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy has composed the music, with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Sitaare Zameen Par is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 20, 2025. ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Trailer Review: An Abrasive Aamir Khan Coaches Team of Specially Abled Players in This Heartwarming Sports Comedy (Watch Video).

Watch ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Title Track:

