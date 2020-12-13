Mumbai, Dec 13: Actor Prateik Babbar has penned an emotional note for his mother and actress Smita Patil on her death anniversary, saying she will continue to live within him. "34 years ago today my mother left us," Prateik wrote on Instagram as he gave words to his emotions. 9 Movies Of Smita Patil That Will Make You Miss Her Dearly.

Sharing a monochrome picture of the celebrated actress, Prateik shared: "Over the years.. iv tried to imagine & create the perfect image of her.. in my mind & heart.. we've arrived at a very special place.. a very precious place.. now.. she's the perfect mother.. the perfect woman.. the perfect role model.. the apple of every little boys eye.. that perfect mother every little boy idolises.. & wants to grow up to be like.. the one that will never leave your side.. & stay #4ever."

"Till the end of time.. & every year she grows younger.. with me.. she's 65 years young now.. she will continue to live with me.. within me.. to infinity.. & beyond.. my beautiful.. mama queen.. my reason.. numero uno.. my #superstar #legend," he added. He concluded: "Rest in #love.. in #power.. in #paradise."

Smita appeared in over 80 Hindi, Marathi and Malayalam films in a career that spanned just over a decade. During her acting journey, she received two National Film Awards. She was the recipient of the Padma Shri in 1985.

The actress was married to actor Raj Babbar. She died on 13 December, 1986 at the age of 31 due to childbirth complications. Over 10 of her films were released after her death.

