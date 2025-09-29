Filmmaker Mohit Suri has expressed his pride in witnessing Ahaan Panday’s remarkable journey from a nervous stage performer to a star today. From his early days performing hesitantly on stage to now being mobbed by fans, the director lauded Ahaan’s growth and dedication, celebrating his impressive rise in the industry. Mohit Suri and Yash Raj Films To Team Up for Another Love Story After Historic Box Office Success of ‘Saiyaara’? Here’s What We Know.

Mohit Suri Praises Ahaan Panday’s Journey

On Monday, Mohit took to his Instagram handle and shared a couple of images featuring him and Ahaan. For the caption, the director wrote, “From seeing you nervously and foolishly perform on stage , referencing your character “Krish k” to seeing you getting mobbed here today as a star “Ahaan Pandey” ! So proud of you @ahaanpandayy . Thank you @eveningclubshillong and Jeff for making this possible .. as promised we all came here to share the success of #saiyaara.”

Ahaan Panday Shines in ‘Saiyaara’

Ahaan Panday has become an overnight sensation with his performance in Mohit Suri’s romantic drama, Saiyaara, which has performed exceptionally well at the box office. The film, which was loosely based on the 2004 Korean classic A Moment to Remember, marked Ahaan’s acting debut. The story follows the journey of Krish Kapoor, a conflicted musician, who discovers an unexpected bond with Vaani Batra, a quiet and introspective poet. Released in theatres on July 18, the film earned positive reviews, with audiences applauding the heartfelt performances of Ahaan and Aneet. The film streamed on Netflix on September 12. ‘Saiyaara’ Director Mohit Suri Explains How Ahaan Panday’s Assistant Director Stint Ultimately Made Him the Star of Generation.

Mohit Suri Excited As ‘Saiyaara’ Streams on Netflix

Talking about the film’s arrival on Netflix, Mohit shared, “Saiyaara will always be a very special film for me, and the way audiences embraced it in theatres globally was truly incredible. As the film begins its journey on Netflix, I’m excited that more people will now get to discover Krish and Vaani’s love story. Love stories are special because they are universal and I hope Saiyaara touches hearts everywhere, in every corner of the world.”

