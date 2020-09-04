Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe has opened a can of worms. From nepotism to movie mafia to drug rackets, all angles have been put out in the open for people to talk, discuss, debate, and create drama. News channels have made it their life's mission to come up with myriad stories, strange news reports, and harass the people concerned. If that wasn't enough, Kangana Ranaut continues to flare it up further. Producers' Guild has now issued a strongly worded statement asking the media to not paint the entire industry in one colour. The open letter also requests aspirants to not pay heed to such 'click-bait' journalism. Shamin Mannan on Sushant Singh Rajput’s Demise: Heart-Wrenching to Not Have Clarity on the Case

The Guild's open letter reasons justly that the industry employs a lot of people not just as actors but technicians as well, boosts travel, tourism and can be considered a soft power of India across the world. It also argues that while they are not negating the personal experiences of anyone who have gone through extreme struggle and hardships, it isn't unlike any other profession - be it politics, business, law or media for that matter.

It was needed to be said and many have welcomed this open letter from the Guild. Farhan Akhtar retweeted it with the caption 'Word'. People have been raising their voices against demonising of not just an industry but a state and the city too.

