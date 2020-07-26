Kangana Ranaut isn't mincing her words at and is on a spree of making claims against some Bollywood personalities. From nepotism to ganging up of certain individuals in the industry, she has been calling out people with their names. She also invited wrath of some while some are supporting her. Amid this, singer Sonu Nigam has lent his support to Kangana during his recent interview. Monali Thakur Supports Sonu Nigam's Allegations: I Alienated Myself Because I Care For my Mental Health.

In his chat with Times Now, the Kal Ho Naa Ho singer said that he respects what Kangana's doing. He mentioned how the actress had claimed that a sandal was hurled at her. The singer said, "If she said that a sandal was hurled at her, then it must have happened." He added that it takes clarity of mind to take such bold steps and do whatever she is doing in past 4-5 years.

He added, " The people who could be wrong for her may mean nothing to me. I have probably had no experiences, even though I have been working for them for last 25-30 years, but I might have none such experiences for those people. But if she is saying that they have done something to her which is as ugly as this, I choose to believe her because I don’t think people are so crazy that they will make up stories like that.” Sonu Nigam had earlier pledged to expose the 'music mafias' of Bollywood and even called out T-Series honcho Bhushan Kumar through his video. Recently, music maestro AR Rahman also opened up on people in the industry stopping him from working in Bollywood.

