Sonu Sood Arranges Buses To Take Migrants Home; Twitterati Calls Him 'Reel Life Villain, Real Life Hero

Reel doesn't always mirror real. Sonu Sood plays so many deadly villainous roles but he turned out to be the real hero in this time of Coronavirus crisis. The migrant labourers' situation made the country cry. Everyone comfortably forgot about them when lockdown imposed and they adhered to the rules. But when they couldn't, they were out in hordes to go back to their homes. With no trains or buses, they decided to reach home on foot. It's heartbreaking and Sonu Sood emerged as their saviour. He has been arranging buses for the migrants to go home with appropriate permissions. So now he is the real hero and rightfully so! Sonu Sood: ‘We Can’t Show Concern for Migrants by Sitting in AC and Tweeting’

Twitteratti is hailing him as a saviour and as a hero. Many of them said how he may have played bad boy roles in movies, but he is truly a hero. Someone even called him a vaccine for migrant workers.

Today: 25/05/2020 Despite #EidAlFitr holiday today, we prepared food early in the morning and distributed 100 hot meal/ food packet with water bottle & biscuits to #MigrantWorkers on highway. We have taken note of @SonuSood tweet call (attached) and inspirations for this cause. pic.twitter.com/i6fJqW9pZy — Highway Darbar (#Foodstation) (@mohdzafar10) May 25, 2020

Is lockdown me pata chala asli hero kaun hai @SonuSood https://t.co/QrJhJ0f8BI — Md Irfan Nistavi(Sonu) (@NistaviMd) May 25, 2020

He has done few negative Roles in Reel Life but he @SonuSood is Real Life Hero to many migrants. Meanwhile Babu Bhaiya to him#SonuSood #SonuWithMigrants pic.twitter.com/CsCwZU6lfy — Hitesh Patel (@Hitesh86P) May 25, 2020

@SonuSood jo kam in rajnetao ko krna chahiye wo kam sonu sood akele hi kr rahe hai.. — Ravi Sharma (@RaviSha84661810) May 25, 2020

Kuch log sirf filmon mein hero hote hain, Fir aate hain aise log jo asal zindagi mein bhi hero hote hain🙏 Lots of respect,good wishes, and love to you @SonuSood sir❤️❤️ https://t.co/uM1uhg1R5v — Ujjwal Mishra (@kalacarmishra) May 25, 2020

Sonu Sood is the truest superhero who is doing all he can to send the migrant labourers to their homes. We salute him!