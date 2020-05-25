Sonu Sood Arranges Buses To Take Migrants Home; Twitterati Calls Him 'Reel Life Villain, Real Life Hero
Sonu Sood (photo credit: Instagram)

Reel doesn't always mirror real. Sonu Sood plays so many deadly villainous roles but he turned out to be the real hero in this time of Coronavirus crisis. The migrant labourers' situation made the country cry. Everyone comfortably forgot about them when lockdown imposed and they adhered to the rules. But when they couldn't, they were out in hordes to go back to their homes. With no trains or buses, they decided to reach home on foot. It's heartbreaking and Sonu Sood emerged as their saviour. He has been arranging buses for the migrants to go home with appropriate permissions. So now he is the real hero and rightfully so! Sonu Sood: ‘We Can’t Show Concern for Migrants by Sitting in AC and Tweeting’

Twitteratti is hailing him as a saviour and as a hero. Many of them said how he may have played bad boy roles in movies, but he is truly a hero. Someone even called him a vaccine for migrant workers.

Migrants ko help karne wale ko Baazigar kehte hai!

When you listen to your idols!

Diamonds are rare!

The truth is out!

Villain se hero tak!

Be Sonu Positive

The real job!

But then stupidity is ingrained in us!

Zindagi ka hero!

Sonu Sood is the truest superhero who is doing all he can to send the migrant labourers to their homes. We salute him!