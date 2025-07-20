Bollywood actor Sonu Sood shared a video on his social media as he rescued a snake, but urged people to approach professionals in such situations. The Fateh actor uploaded a post on his Instagram handle on Saturday. It shows him catching the non-venomous rat snake and placing it in a bag, before he hands it over to the team, asking them to safely release the snake in the forest. People around are seen smiling and recording videos of the actor. ‘Be Kind to Debutants in the Film Fraternity’: Sonu Sood Drops Cryptic Post Amid Ibrahim Ali Khan-Khushi Kapoor’s Trolling for ‘Nadaaniyan.’

Sood said the snake came onto the premises of the society, but insisted that people do not try catching them on their own. "Yeh humari society ke andar aa gaya. This is a rat snake, non-venomous, but we have to be very careful. Kahi baar humari societies mein aate hain, toh professionals ko zarur bulao. Hume toh aata hai pakadna, isiliye pakad liya, but be careful. Very, very important to be careful. Always call professionals, don't try this," he can be heard saying in the video. Arrest Warrant Against ‘Fateh’ Actor Sonu Sood in INR 10 Lakh Fraud Case in Punjab – Read Details.

Sonu Sood’s Directorial Debut

Sood's latest work is Fateh, which also marked his directorial debut. Released in January, the action thriller revolved around an ex-special ops operative who investigates a cybercrime syndicate after a young woman falls victim to a scam. It also starred Jacqueline Fernandez in a pivotal role.