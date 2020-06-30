Actress Soundarya Sharma is working on making her body fitter amid the ongoing pandemic. She has been working towards developing abs and says that she loves being healthy. "I believe in being healthy and I love working out. So the pandemic brought in a situation when I couldn't do either. I decided to workout at home and then when things eased out a bit I started hiking almost 10 miles and it's been a part of my daily routine now," said Soundarya, who is currently in the US. For Soundarya Sharma, Getting Stuck in Los Angeles During COVID-19 Pandemic Has Been a ‘Life-Learning Experience’

She added: "This has helped me gain tremendous stamina, energy and I am excited to do any fitness challenge throughout the day." Soundarya has been following a nutritious diet and she keeps a check on what she eats. Soundarya Sharma Prepares Eid Delicacies in Los Angeles.

"I have been eating right and keeping a tab on what I eat. That has been a major game changer. This is also a phase and we could all do something memorable to remind us of these times later in life," she concluded.

