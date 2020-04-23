Suhana Khan's Monochrome Boomerang Is Glamorous and How!

Suhana Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

There is an air of excitement around the princess of Bollywood, Suhana Khan's Bollywood debut. Shah Rukh Khan's daughter has been under constant limelight and is being asked when will she mark her entry into B-town just like her superstar daddy. However, King Khan's daughter went a different way and did a short film instead to showcase her acting skills. However, that helped her receive good reviews from the netizens and she is already enjoying a large fan base on Instagram as well. She treats her Insta-fam with gorgeous pictures, like this latest monochrome one! Suhana Khan Enjoys a Beautiful Sunset From Mannat Amid COVID-19 Lockdown (View Pic).

Technically, it is not a picture but a boomerang video of a photoshoot. She has donned a glossy make up and the it is a close up shot. The soon-to-be actress looks pretty as ever and totally Bollywood-ready! Is this her slow and steady process of making house into fans' hearts already? If yes, she is winning it already! Check out the post below.

Suhana has already debuted in the fashion side of the tinsel town through Vogue. Her killer photoshoot was however a topic of discussion for she was yet not a part of the industry. Hence, the opportunity given to her was questioned. Nevertheless, she rose to fame again with her short film and everyone knew she is born to be in the film industry just like her father! So, now, let us hope that she makes an official entry in Bollywood sooner than later!