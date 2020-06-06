Sunil Dutt Birth Anniversary: 5 Interesting Facts About The Legendary Actor That You May Not Be Aware Of

Sunil Dutt (Photo credit: Twitter)

Sunil Dutt had always come across as a person who was deeply amiable, affable, and caring. His love for his family especially his wayward son Sanjay Dutt is history now. If Sanjay went through a lot, his father stood with him like a rock, his belief in his son was unwavering. So often people felt more sympathy towards his father rather than the son. Care for others is the reason why he entered politics in 1984. Someone who lost his father at the age of 4, whose family had to be rescued by a person from another community during a partition, Dutt had seen a lot in his life. Sunil Dutt’s 15th Death Anniversary: Sanjay Dutt Remembers His Late Father by Sharing Memorable Moments with Him

On his birth anniversary, today here's re five facts about this amazing man who is no longer with us.

#BEST-ed

After he dropped Balraj from his name, Dutt worked as a supervisor Mumbai's BEST's Transport division.

#First meeting

Sunil Dutt first met Nargis when he went to interview her from Radio Ceylon. He worked with them as a Radio Jockey. But he was apparently overpowered by Nargis' aura and charm and couldn't utter a word. The interview was canceled.

#A plane crash

Sunil Dutt had survived a plane crash in 2001 with only a few injuries. The villagers saw the aircraft, broke the door, and saved the passengers including Dutt.

#Taking a walk

Sunil Dutt walked from Nagasaki to Hiroshima to appeal for global demilitarisation in 1988

#Guinness Book of world records

Sunil Dutt made it to the Guinness Book of World Records with his movie Yaadein in the category of the fewest actors in the cast. The film only had him in the cast.