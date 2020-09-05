In case you forgot, here is a fresh reminder that Sunny Deol is the Member of Parliament from Gurdaspur. The actor turned politician visited his constituency today after six months. He discussed the COVID-19 situation with the officials. He met Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Ishfaq and SSP Rajendra Sohal. He also met Pathankot SSP Gulneet Singh Khurana and discussed the recent attack and murder of Suresh Raina's relatives. Former Indian international cricketer's family uncle was killed and family members injured in an attack by robbers in Pathankot, Punjab. "What happened to my family is Punjab was beyond horrible," the cricketer tweeted demanding a strict probe. Kapil Sharma Urges Punjab Police To Punish The Culprits After Suresh Raina Tweets About 'Heinous Act' Committed On His Family.

Dulquer Salmaan, Kapil Sharma, Suriya tweeted in support of Raina and to amplify his voice. Now, Sunny has also paid heed to the matter. He tweeted that he discussed the details with Khurana. He also posted a picture.

"I hope that the family gets justice as soon as possible. I pay them a humble tribute. May their soul rest in peace. My deepest condolences to the heartbroken family members," Sunny added.

"I hope this family gets justice as soon as possible. May God grant peace to the dead soul, I am with the family in this difficult time," he concluded. Suresh Raina Finds Support From Dulquer Salmaan and Suriya Sivakumar After His Family Got Attacked In Pathankot.

Check Out Sunny Deol's Tweets Here:

ਮੈਂ ਆਸ ਕਰਦਾਂ ਹਾਂ ਕਿ ਇਸ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਨੂੰ ਜਲਦ ਤੋਂ ਜਲਦ ਨਿਆਂ ਮਿਲੂਗਾ। ਰੱਬ ਮ੍ਰਿਤਕ ਆਤਮਾ ਨੂੰ ਸ਼ਾਂਤੀ ਬਖ਼ਸ਼ਣ,ਇਸ ਔਖੀ ਘੜੀ ਵਿਚ ਮੈਂ ਪਰਿਵਾਰ ਦੇ ਨਾਲ ਹਾਂ। — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) September 5, 2020

Earlier in January, missing posters of Sunny Deol had emerged in his constituency to mock the politician's long absence. Sunny Deol entered politics in 2019. He won his first Lok Sabha election as a Bhartiya Janata Party candidate from Gurdaspur.

