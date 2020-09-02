Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh offered his condolences to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and former team India batsman Suresh Raina for the robbery attack on his relatives in the Pathankot district of Punjab. Raina revealed on social media on Tuesday that his uncle and cousin were murdered during a robbery attack at their residence and called for a special probe by the Punjab police into the brutal attack. The CSK cricketer, in a series of tweets, spoke out on the ordeal his relatives had to go through following the attack. Suresh Raina Says ‘Uncle Was Slaughtered to Death’ in Robbery Attack, Chennai Super Kings Batsman Tweets for the First Time After the Horrific Incident.

Raina, who left the CSK bio-bubble camp in UAE for IPL 2020 and returned to India after news broke that his uncle was killed in a robbery attack at their house, appealed to the Punjab police and CM Amarinder Singh seeking a special investigation to nab the criminals and punish them for the horrible murder. Raina’s uncle died at the scene while his cousin succumbed to injuries in the hospital on Monday night. Raina also said that his aunt was still in critical condition and on life support. Kapil Sharma Urges Punjab Police To Punish The Culprits After Suresh Raina Tweets About 'Heinous Act' Committed On His Family.

Suresh Raina reveals Uncle, Cousin Killed After Robbery Attack

Till date we don’t know what exactly had happened that night & who did this. I request @PunjabPoliceInd to look into this matter. We at least deserve to know who did this heinous act to them. Those criminals should not be spared to commit more crimes. @capt_amarinder @CMOPb — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) September 1, 2020

“Till date, we don’t know what exactly had happened that night & who did this,” Raina wrote on Twitter after revealing that his uncle was killed in the robbery attack while his aunt and two cousins were left with severe injuries. “I request @PunjabPoliceInd to look into this matter. We at least deserve to know who did this heinous act to them. Those criminals should not be spared to commit more crimes.” he said.

Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh Orders Probe into the Incident

Condole the brutal attack on kin of @ImRaina in Pathankot. Have ordered SIT probe into the case and have asked @DGPPunjabPolice to identify & arrest the culprits at the earliest. Beta, my DC & SSP have met the family and we will make sure that the guilty are brought to justice. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) September 1, 2020

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh condoled the death of his uncle and cousin and assured that the special investigation he has ordered will bring the guilty to justice”. “Condole the brutal attack on kin of @ImRaina in Pathankot. Have ordered SIT probe into the case and have asked @DGPPunjabPolice to identify & arrest the culprits at the earliest. Beta, my DC & SSP have met the family and we will make sure that the guilty are brought to justice,” the Chief Minister wrote in a tweet.

Reports suggested that Raina’s relatives were attacked by a gang of four on the intervening night of August 19 and 20. Raina’s uncle Ashok Kumar suffered head injuries and died on the spot while his cousin Kaushal died at a private hospital on Monday night.

