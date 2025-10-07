Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol has kicked off the final leg of shooting for his upcoming film 1947 Lahore in Amritsar. Karan Deol Can’t Contain His Happiness As He Poses With His ‘Best Men’ Sunny Deol and Rajveer Deol (View Pic)

Taking to his Instagram handle, Karan posted a picture of him from Khalsa College. Dressed in black t-shirt and blue jeans, the star kid was seen striking a candid pose for the camera. Karan captioned the image as, “Back to the grind … In places where history breathes, stories come alive. #1947Lahore.” A source close to the project revealed to IANS that for the first time, Karan Deol will be seen performing high-octane action sequences alongside his father in the film. The insider shared, “The schedule has just begun and this film marks a very special milestone for Karan. For the first time, he’ll be seen performing high-octane action sequences. What makes it even more meaningful is that he’s sharing the screen space with his father making this project an emotional and powerful journey for him.”

Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi Reunion

Directed by filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Aamir Khan, 1947 Lahore is said to be adapted from Asghar Wajahat’s celebrated play “Jis Lahore Nai Dekhya, O Jamyai Ni.” The upcoming movie marks the reunion of Sunny Deol and Rajkumar Santoshi, who previously delivered blockbusters like Ghayal, Ghatak, and Damini. Set against the backdrop of the partition, the story follows a Muslim family migrating from Lucknow to Lahore, who are assigned a haveli vacated by a departing Hindu family. The plot takes a dramatic twist when they discover that the Hindu family still resides in the house and refuses to move out. Sunny Deol’s Son Karan Deol Set to Tie the Knot With Long-Term Girlfriend Disha Roy.

‘1947 Lahore’ Star Cast

Alongside Sunny Deol, the film features Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, and Karan Deol in key roles. Besides this, the Jaat actor will also be seen playing the role of Lord Hanuman in Nitesh Tiwari’s epic Ramayana, which features Ramayana in pivotal roles.

