Sunny Leone's Instagram posts are always fun to watch. From updating her fans about what she is doing with her family and friends to even pranking her hubby dearest, Leone's IG feed is a treat and how. And well, over the weekend, the actress teased one and all with quite a 'relaxing' video of herself and Daniel Weber and it'll leave you in splits for sure. It so happened that Sunny revealed to the world how she owes an octopus-shaped head massager and mentioned whoever invented the device is a genius. In the clip, the actress can be seen giving a head massage to Weber and the expression on the man's face says it all. Sunny Leone's Funny Commentary on Kumkum Bhagya Will Leave You in Splits (Watch Video).

The video starts with Daniel murmuring something and later utters, “Ah! I deserve this head message.” Meanwhile, Sunny turns into her goofy best and while head massaging her man says, “The day of reckoning will come.” Well, after looking at the lovebirds having a gala time, we bet, it'll also make you order such type of a massager and feel relaxed. Sunny Leone Shows off Her Well-Toned 'Jism' in Her Latest Swimsuit Picture.

Check Out Sunny Leone's Post Below:

As soon as Sunny shared the video on Instagram, her fans could not contain the excitement and left hilarious comments on the clip. For the unversed, Sunny is currently in the US as she felt that she and her fam would be safer in America than in India. Since then she is on an entertaining spree on social media and we love it. Stay tuned!

