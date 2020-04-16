Sunny Leone Hilariously Shows How to Make 'Emergency Masks' Out of Diapers and Other Things in Just 30 Seconds! (View Pics)

Sunny Leone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Coronavirus outbreak has brought everything to a standstill. With everyone quarantined at home, celebrities have now become more active on social media. Among all the B-town celebs who have been sharing posts on all their household activities, we are certainly more than impressed with Sunny Leone. The Jism 2 actress has been sharing everything from her hot pictures to conducting a web show and some hilarious posts. Recently, Sunny shared a series of pictures sporting her ideas of coming up with masks in merely 30-seconds. Sunny Leone's Baraati Dance on Sadi Gali With Elnaaz Norouzi in Lockdown Will Give You A Pump Of Energy (Watch Video).

Sunny Leone sure has an amazing sense of humour and with her latest Instagram post, you will be impressed with it too. The actress shared a series of pictures where she is seen covering her face with everything from a diaper to other things lying around the house as masks. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "When you have just 30 secs to make an emergency Face mask during evacuation!!"

Check Out Sunny Leone's Post Here:

Sunny had also previously posted on how she and husband Daniel Weber are keeping their kids entertained during this pandemic. We also saw the couple grooving to to Justin Timberlake's "Can't Stop The Feeling" in their building premises and posting about the same, Sunny had written, "Trying to keep spirits high with a little @justintimberlake."Sunny Leone’s Throwback Picture in a Golden Monokini Will Make You Say ‘Hot Damn’!

As for her chat show, the actress recently said, "It was my idea to just have fun with our fans and people on Insta. It is all about light-hearted conversations with funny things and details about the guest." Sunny hosted celebs such as photographer Dabboo Ratnani and others on the show.