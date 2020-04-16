Sunny Leone's Baraati Dance on Sadi Gali With Elnaaz Norouzi in Lockdown Will Give You A Pump Of Energy (Watch Video)

Sunny Leone And Elnaaz Norouzi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sunny Leone is offering some of the most entertaining content to consume during this lockdown. Apart from posting sultry pictures on her socials, the actress is also giving us a sneak peek of her vibrant, witty and goofy personality through various means. For instance, her latest video on TikTok shows how she has rediscovered her desi roots over the years. Who knew Sunny could dance like a typical Indian baraati?

Sunny shared a video on TikTok where she is having a dance-off with Sacred Games actress Elnaaz Norouzi. The two begin to shake their legs on the song "Sadi Gali" from Tanu Weds Manu. Sunny's hyper-desi moves are impressive and will certainly give you a rush of energy.

Check Out Sunny Leone's Latest TikTok Here:

Sunny Leone also had a dance-off earlier with Mandana Karimi

Isn't that the cutest video? Sunny' socials are certainly a source of joy.

On the work front, Sunny will soon be seen in the period war epic, Veeramadevi. She is fresh out of hosting the latest season of the dating show, Splitsvilla. The actress has also shot for the horror-comedy, Koka Kola. She will also make her Malayalam debut with Rangeela. She was also supposed to star in the spy-thriller Helen, but there has been no update on the film since 2019.