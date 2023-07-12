As his film Super 30 clocked four years in Hindi cinema on Wednesday, actor Hrithik Roshan took to social media to share a thoughtful note. Released in 2019, Super 30 is a biographical drama based on the life of a mathematics teacher and his educational programme of the same name, it is directed by Vikas Bahl and stars Hrithik Roshan as Anand Kumar. Fighter: Hrithik Roshan's Intense Workout Video With Trainer Kris Gethin Will Motive You To Hit The Gym Right Now! (Watch Video).

Hrithik shared throwback pictures from the film on his social media saying: "Some films leave a deep imprint as an actor and collaborator. Super 30 for me is an experience lived, one I will forever cherish." Breaking the stereotypes, Hrithik, who is also known as the 'Greek God' of Bollywood, slipped into a rural and rooted character for the film. Hrithik Roshan Flaunts His Drool-Worthy Body, Gives Major Fitness Goals!.

Check Out Hrithik Roshan's Instagram Post Here:

Hrithik Roshan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Currently, Hrithik is gearing for the release of his upcoming Sidhharth Anand directorial Fighter. Touted as India's first aerial action film, Fighter also stars Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor, and is slated to release on January 25, 2024.

