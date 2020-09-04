Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's case is being investigated from all angles including a money laundering angle as well as drugs angle by the NCB. The Narcotics Control Bureau on Friday, September 4 conducted a search operation at actor Rhea Chakraborty and Rajput’s former housekeeping manager Samuel Miranda's residence. The houses of both Miranda and Chakraborty are being searched as per the rule under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. As reported earlier, NCB has arrested five people in the drugs angle in Rajput case. CBI On Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Media Reports Attributed to CBI Probe Are Speculative And Not Based on Facts.

The investigations into a drug angle started after leaked WhatsApp chats suggested conversations between Rhea Chakraborty and others about substances banned under the Narcotics act. It was confirmed by ANI that officers of Mumbai Police had reached Rhea Chakraborty and Samuel Miranda's residences. A link to Miranda has been found and one person has been arrested relating to the same as confirmed by NCB on September 3. Miranda is accused of procuring drugs on instructions of Showik Chakraborty (Rhea's brother). Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Bombay HC Urges Media to Exercise Restraint; Asks Not to Hamper the On-Going Investigation.

Check Out ANI's Tweets on NCB's Search at Rhea Chakraborty's Residence:

Maharashtra: Officers of Mumbai Police reach the residence of #RheaChakraborty in Mumbai. A house search is being conducted by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) at Showik & Rhea Chakraborty's residence as provided under NDPS Act. pic.twitter.com/YEnJIXsOGZ — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2020

Here's Another ANI Tweet Confirming a Search at Samuel Miranda's Residence:

Maharashtra: A team of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), as well as Mumbai Police, reaches the residence of Samuel Miranda in Mumbai. A house search is being conducted by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) at his residence as provided under NDPS Act. pic.twitter.com/dI2tzYyft7 — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2020

In the meantime, CBI has continued with the questioning of Rhea Chakraborty and several others. The actress' brother Showik was also called for questioning by the CBI on Tuesday this week. Chakraborty’s father was also called for a second round of interrogation on Wednesday, September 2.

