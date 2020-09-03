Sushant Singh Rajput's death case is currently the top news in India. The constant splashing of headlines and narrations of the case across various channels and publications has taken over the internet. Most of them are majorly getting bashed for the inaccurate facts and dramatic portrayal, all without concrete evidence from a credible source. Now, after the exaggerated intervention of media into the case, CBI has given out a clarification regarding the same. Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Bombay HC Urges Media to Exercise Restraint; Asks Not to Hamper the On-Going Investigation.

As per the latest update, CBI said that the media reports are not based on facts that the authority does not share any details from the probe. ANI quoted the statement from them as, "CBI is conducting a probe related to death of Sushant Singh Rajput in a systematic & professional way. Media reports attributed to CBI probe are speculative & not based on facts. It's reiterated that as a matter of policy, CBI doesn't share details of ongoing probe: CBI Statement."

Here's The Tweet:

CBI is conducting a probe related to death of Sushant Singh Rajput in a systematic&professional way. Media reports attributed to CBI probe are speculative & not based on facts. It's reiterated that as a matter of policy, CBI doesn't share details of ongoing probe: CBI Statement — ANI (@ANI) September 3, 2020

Not just some of the netizens but a few celebs also voiced their opinion against the 'media trials' in this case. Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging on June 14, 2020 in his Bandra apartment. His last screen presence was in Mukesh Chhabra's Dil Bechara which turned out to the late star's posthumous release.

