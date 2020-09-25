Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Friday said that the death of Sushant Singh Rajput and the resultant investigations into the drug cases would be "politicised during the Bihar elections" announced this afternoon. "It was a long-planned drama... The Bihar government does not have any developmental or governance issues to speak about... They have started campaigning with posters of Sushant. So, it's obvious why the Sushant case and drugs matters were blown out of proportion," Raut told mediapersons. Vikas Singh Says an AIIMS Doctor ‘Indicated’ That Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death Was Due to Strangulation and Not Suicide (Read Tweet)

He demanded to know that with the drugs case handled by the Narcotics Control Bureau, "what has happened to the CBI probe in the Sushant case" now that the former Bihar DPG Gupteshwar Pandey has quit the IPS to contest state polls. Replying to a query on the questioning of various personalities from the film industry, he said the NCB's role is to stop the cross-border smuggling of narcotics from various countries into India by air, sea or surface routes. Sushant Singh Rajput Case: KWAN CEO Dhruv Chitgopekar Appears Before NCB For Questioning

"But, here they are coming and interrogating individuals... It's their prerogative to summon anyone... But the drug menace seems to be all-pervading," he said. "The Covid pandemic situation has thrown up an unprecedented situation all over the country... Is this the right time to conduct the Bihar elections? Is the pandemic over?" Raut wondered. To a question on the proposed film city coming up in Uttar Pradesh, he said it's a welcome development and the entertainment industry can create huge employment opportunities.

"After the abrogation of Article 370 by Home Minister Amit Shah, why didn't the government think of setting up a film city even in the Kashmir Valley...it would have brought a lot of business to Jammu and Kashmir," Raut pointed out. However, he dismissed all contentions that a film city in UP would diminish the importance of Mumbai - the country's film capital. "Nobody is going to quit Maharashtra and go to UP...They will all remain here... Mumbai's film industry has been set up with blood, sweat and tears and it can never lose its importance. Merely by shifting the film city or a few government departments cannot impact the significance of Mumbai," Raut asserted.

