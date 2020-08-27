Actress Rhea Chakraborty and her family have been at the centre of a media storm ever since Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh filed an FIR against Rhea and her family for abetment of suicide, wrongful confinement, fraud, theft and cheating. In fact, just on the morning of August 27, Rhea posted a video of her father being mobbed by media persons below her residence and seeked police protection. And now, in her interview with India Today, where Rhea adressed all the claims and allegations that have been levied on her, Rhea opened up about how she and her family have become targets and how their respect has been tarnished. Rhea Chakraborty Claims'#MeToo Allegations Involving Sanjana Sanghi Destroyed Sushant Singh Rajput's Mental Sanity (Details INSIDE).

When quizzed by the interviewer if she ever felt suicidal, Rhea revealed, "Yes, I have. Or someone should just shoot us. We are middle-class people, respect is everything for us, and we have nothing left now. Today I am a drug dealer, tomorrow I am something else. Everyone is after us." Ankita Lokhande Reacts to Rhea Chakraborty's Statements, Clarifies Details of Her Last Conversation With Sushant Singh Rajput and the Ownership of Her Flat (View Tweet).

However, Rhea also concluded by saying, "I have absolute faith in CBI and the government. The truth will remain the same and it will prevail. The truth will be the revelation that every0ne is seeking. I am sure Sushant will get justice. Main pehle bhi ladrahi thi, I asked for a CBI enquiry into the case. And I will keep fighting, not just for him but for myself too."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 27, 2020 11:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).