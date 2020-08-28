The new drug angle that has emerged in late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death investigation does not seem to be dying down. After the angle emerged, Rhea's lawyer had issued a statement stating that his client Rhea had never consumed any drugs and that she was ready for any drug test. In fact, in her interview with Aaj Tak, Rhea revealed, "It is unfortunate that we have to speak about someone's vices when they are no more. Yes, he smoked marijuana. He used to do it since before he met me. Even during the time of Kedarnath, he used to smoke. But he is that kind of a man. I tried to stop him. But he would do what he liked. If he wanted to take medicines, he would, if he wanted to smoke, he would. However, some chats produced by SSR's sister Shweta Singh Kirti suggest otherwise. Rhea Chakraborty Claims'#MeToo Allegations Involving Sanjana Sanghi Destroyed Sushant Singh Rajput's Mental Sanity (Details INSIDE).

Shweta, who has been very vocal in her fight for her brother's justice, produced some chats that see Rhea asking for doobies (weed). To this, Sushant's ex Ankita Lokhande, who has been standing by Sushant's family from the beginning, reacted to Shweta's posts. Ankita Lokhande Reacts to Rhea Chakraborty's Statements, Clarifies Details of Her Last Conversation With Sushant Singh Rajput and the Ownership of Her Flat (View Tweet).

Check Out The Tweets Below:

Shweta shared another series of screenshot implying that Rhea was indeed into drugs.

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14 at his Bandra residence. His death became a huge mystery after various conspiracy theories were floated around. The case took a new turn when Sushant's father KK Singh filed an FIR in Patna accusing Rhea and her family of abetment of suicide, wrongful confinement, theft, cheating and fraud. The case was handed over to CBI last week.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 28, 2020 11:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).