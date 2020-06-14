Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Anushka Sharma, Farah Khan, Vikrant Massey Slam Media For Airing Pics of Actor's Dead Body and Intruding His Family's Privacy (View Tweets)

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide on June 14 at his Bandra residence. The actor hung himself from the fan and his body was discovered by the house help, who informed the police immediately. Sushant's body was brought down by the police and sent to Cooper hospital for a post mortem. The police also issued a statement saying that no suicide note has been found yet from the actor's residence. Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise: Mumbai Police Reveals No Suicide Note Found Yet In Their Statement, Actor's Body Taken For Post Mortem (View Pics).

And while the entertainment fraternity, along with the entire country has been mourning his loss, a few sections of the media very insensitively aired photos of the actor's dead body that have been circulating online. And actors Anushka Sharma, Vikrant Massey and director Farah Khan were among those who lashed out. Sushant Singh Rajput Dies of Suicide: From Wanting To Become an Astronaut to Making MS Dhoni Fans Happy, The Chhichhore Actor's Life Journey Has Been Nothing But Enigmatic.

Check Out Their Tweets Below:

Anushka Sharma:

At this time of immense tragedy, I would request the media to be sensitive towards Sushant’s family and friends. I urge everyone to respect their emotions and let them grieve. — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) June 14, 2020

Vikrant Massey:

Farah Khan:

My friend #SushantSinghRajput has died tragically at a very young age!! STOP Circulating pictures of his death! This is a tragedy NOT entertainment!! Is this the world we live in now??! — Farah Khan (@TheFarahKhan) June 14, 2020

Raj Baddhan:

Am shocked at receiving images of #SushantSinghRajput ‘s lifeless body in his room. How insensitive can one be. This is mentioned every time when someone passes away - extra responsibility is required when investigating -Who takes these pics & how do they get leaked to public? — Raj Baddhan (@RajBaddhan) June 14, 2020

We totally agree with the above tweets. While reporting authentic news from the ground is the media's responsibility, it also is their responsibility to understand the sensitivity of the issue. And if this was not enough, Sushant's Patna house is too flooded by reporters filming the actor's father while in mourning. We urge the media to be sensitive and let Sushant's family mourn in peace.

