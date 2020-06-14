Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Sushant Singh Rajput Demise: Anushka Sharma, Farah Khan, Vikrant Massey Slam Media For Airing Pics of Actor's Dead Body and Intruding His Family's Privacy (View Tweets)

Bollywood Team Latestly| Jun 14, 2020 06:23 PM IST
Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide on June 14 at his Bandra residence. The actor hung himself from the fan and his body was discovered by the house help, who informed the police immediately. Sushant's body was brought down by the police and sent to Cooper hospital for a post mortem. The police also issued a statement saying that no suicide note has been found yet from the actor's residence. Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise: Mumbai Police Reveals No Suicide Note Found Yet In Their Statement, Actor's Body Taken For Post Mortem (View Pics).

And while the entertainment fraternity, along with the entire country has been mourning his loss, a few sections of the media very insensitively aired photos of the actor's dead body that have been circulating online. And actors Anushka Sharma, Vikrant Massey and director Farah Khan were among those who lashed out. Sushant Singh Rajput Dies of Suicide: From Wanting To Become an Astronaut to Making MS Dhoni Fans Happy, The Chhichhore Actor's Life Journey Has Been Nothing But Enigmatic.

Check Out Their Tweets Below:

Anushka Sharma:

Vikrant Massey:

Vikrant Massey's Tweet

Farah Khan:

Raj Baddhan:

We totally agree with the above tweets. While reporting authentic news from the ground is the media's responsibility, it also is their responsibility to understand the sensitivity of the issue. And if this was not enough, Sushant's Patna house is too flooded by reporters filming the actor's father while in mourning. We urge the media to be sensitive and let Sushant's family mourn in peace.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2020 06:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

