RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Actor's Last Film Chhichhore Had His Character Inspire His Son To Live Life After Latter Attempts Suicide (Watch Video)

In a shocking turn of events, Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide on Sunday at his Bandra residence. He was 34. This sad news has come as a shocker to many. 2020 has been the worst year for the entertainment industry as there has been not a single day when death news has not made it to the web. Reportedly, police are investigating the matter and details are awaited. Having said that, in quite a short time, Sushant had made a mark in Bollywood through his terrific acting prowess. The actor was last seen in Nitesh Tiwari's Chhichhore. Sushant Singh Rajput Commits Suicide, Actor Found Hanging in His Apartment.

However, ironically, in his last movie, Sushant played the role of a middle-aged father who daringly brings out his son from the suicidal thoughts by revisiting times from his college days when he was tagged as a loser. All in all, the film emphasised on how suicide is never an option and should not be attempted at any cause. There's a particular scene in the movie when Singh tells his son not to ever think of suicide and it's heart-warming. Sushant Singh Rajput Passes Away: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Anupam Kher and Other Celebs Express Deep Shock (Read Tweets).

Check Out The Same Scene From Chhichhore Below:

Reportedly, Sushant committed suicide due to clinical depression. Also for the unaware, a few days ago, Rajput's former manager Disha Salian also was found dead in Mumbai. She had allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the 14th floor of her building in Mumbai's Malad. And now this tragic news, it's indeed heartbreaking. May his soul rest in peace.

