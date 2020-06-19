Ever wondered what happens to a deceased person's Instagram account? Well, the social media site certainly doesn't delete the account or wipe off its existence but it instead adds a word to keep honouring them in future. Like in Sushant Singh Rajput's case. The actor who died by suicide at his Bandra residence on June 14 and now being 'remembered' by his Instagram family as the site has added 'remembering' to his profile. They have a feature which lets them memorialise a deceased person's account. Suicide or Murder? That's the Title of the Movie Based on Sushant Singh Rajput's Life.

As per Instagram, memorialized accounts are a place to remember someone's life after they've passed away. To understand some key features about these memorialized accounts click here. All the photos and videos which were previously added by the individual will continue to exist in his/her account without any further addition or changes.

The new feature by Instagram was added in the wake of Coronavirus. "We've been working on these updates for some time, though this is one — among others — that we've accelerated in light of COVID-19 to help support our community during a difficult time," said an Instagram associate in its conversation with BuzzFeed. Sushant Singh Rajput’s Suicide: Miscreants Create Trouble Outside Salman Khan’s Being Human Store in Bandra, Mumbai Police Promises To Look Into The Incident (Watch Video).

Check Out the Remembering Tag

Sushant Singh Rajput's Instagram account gets memorialised (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The site further mentions that considering COVID-19 outbreak all over, they have fewer staff members and hence it may take some time for them to review these reports which further means they will additionally need some more time to memorialize or delete the account you requested. Among the Bollywood celebs, Sushant is the only name whose account has been memorialised so far.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2020 02:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).