Suicide or Murder? That's the Title of the Movie Based on Sushant Singh Rajput's Life

Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic demise was a severe blow to the already grieving industry. The actor died by suicide at his Bandra residence and Mumbai Police is currently investigating different angles - professional rivalry being one among it. Multiple theories are currently floating on social media suggesting how B-town's nepotism gang pushed him over the edge and compelled him to take this big step. To summarise everything's that's happening in the industry and things that have happened in the past, producer Vijay Shekhar Gupta has decided to make a movie on the actor's life titled Suicide or Murder? Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Bandra Police Records Rumoured Girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty' Statement (View Pics).

When Navbharat Times got in touch with director Shamik Maulik for his upcoming project, the director described his intention behind making a movie inspired by the current scenario. He revealed he wants to expose Bollywood through his next project and show how nepotism is prevalent in the industry. "I want to break this gang. My story will show everything that was done wrong with Sushant. That boy was forced to end his life. He was bullied by people and boycotted and was even fired from several films back-to-back," he said in his interaction. Sushant Singh Rajput’s Suicide: Miscreants Create Trouble Outside Salman Khan’s Being Human Store in Bandra, Mumbai Police Promises To Look Into The Incident (Watch Video).

Ask him if it's a biopic on the actor's life and the director rejects the idea by saying, "The film is not a biopic but is rather inspired by Sushant’s life. It will spill the beans on many secrets of the film industry.” The producer had earlier revealed the film's poster on his social media and more details on the project are awaited.

