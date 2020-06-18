Sushant Singh Rajput’s Suicide: Miscreants Create Trouble Outside Salman Khan’s Being Human Store in Bandra, Mumbai Police Promises To Look Into The Incident (Watch Video)

Sushant Singh Rajput's death has left the entire nation in a state of shock and people are still coming to terms to the tragic news. His suicide has created quite a stir online where netizens have been blaming the so-called 'camp-culture' in Bollywood and how that's one of the main reasons the actor ended his life. From nepotism debate to a case filed against Bollywood biggies like Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Salman Khan and more, seems like the Chhhichhore star's demise has opened a can of worms. It was just a day ago when we had reported how in Sushant's hometown Patna a protest was carried wherein people demanded a ban on nepotism. And now, a similar kind of a thing happened in Bandra, Mumbai where the target was Salman Khan. Post Sushant Singh's Demise Four Minors Died By Suicide in India After Hearing The Tragic News.

As per a video shared by Aftab Siddique on Twitter, it sees a gang of people protesting to shut Salman Khan's Being Human store in Bandra. That's not it, as the miscreants also hurl abuses and can be seen screaming slogan like 'Salman Khan Murdabad'. However, Mumbai Police was quick to answer to the tagged post and replied by saying, 'We have informed to senior officials of the Bandra Police Station. Sushant Singh Rajput’s Legacy Shines Through the Streets of Indonesia, Fans Play ‘Kaun Tujhe’ Song From MS Dhoni Biopic on Big Screen in a Park (Watch Video).

Check Out The Video Below:

We have informed to senior officials of the Bandra Police Station. — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) June 18, 2020

While we do understand that people are hurt after Sushant's death and the outrage is real, but getting abusive and threatening someone is not less than a crime. Sushant Singh Rajput breathed his last on June 14, 2020. He was apparently going through depression from the past six months. But as a few reports claim that the late actor was made to felt like an outsider and so he took the extreme step. Reportedly, police are also investigating into this rivalry matter. Stay tuned!

