Sushant Singh Rajput No More: Smriti Irani, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Uddhav Thackeray Express Condolences Over The Actor's Death

Bollywood Team Latestly| Jun 14, 2020 03:59 PM IST
Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo Credits: Sachin Tendulkar/Twitter)

Mumbai, June 14: Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput died on Sunday. Sushant Singh committed suicide at his home in Mumbai. The Bollywood actor was found hanging at his Bandra residence earlier this morning. However, the actual reason behind him taking such an extreme step is still unknown. Sushant Singh Rajput Commits Suicide, Actor Found Hanging in his Apartment.

As the news of Sushant’s death surfaced, a pall of gloom descended across the country. Not only Bollywood celebs but Political leaders, including Ravi Shankar Prasad, Smriti Irani and Uddhav Thackeray also expressed grief on the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Reactions of  Political Leaders on Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise:

Union Minister of IB Minister Ravishankar Prasad expresses shock on Bollywood actor's death. He said, "Shocked to learn that super talented actor #SushantSinghRajput is no more.He was from my city Patna. Remember meeting him in Rashtrapati Bhawan during oath taking ceremony last year. He had told me that his family lived in Rajiv Nagar,Patna. He had miles to go. He left too soon."

Expressing grief, Union Textile Minister Minister Smriti Irani said, "I have no words , no understanding of why you left the way you did. From a bright young kid who came to Balaji to a star who made the Nation swoon.. you had come a long way and had many more miles to go. You will be missed #SushantSinghRajput gone too soon."

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also expressed grief over Sushant's death. Thackeray said, "Shocked & saddened to hear about the sudden demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. May God give strength to his family, fans & loved ones."

BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain tweeted, "#SushantSinghRajput was a young talented actor from Bihar who had come a long way. Hailing from Purnea district he struggled a lot throughout his journey. It is a great loss to the entertainment industry and the country. #RIP"

Sushant Singh Rajput's last release was Chhichhore with Shraddha Kapoor and the movie had enjoyed a great run at the box office. According to reports, he was suffering from depression for the past six months.. Some of his friends were also at home when police discovered his body.

 

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 14, 2020 03:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

