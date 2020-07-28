Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's co-star Swastika Mukherjee has called out the people who are only now watching Detective Byomkesh Bakshy. Swastika and Sushant shared romantic, sensual chemistry in the YRF film that underperformed at the box office in 2015. The two actors recently shared screen space again in the movie Dil Bechara, where Swastika played the mother of Sushant's love interest in the movie.

In her recent tweet, slamming the people, Swastika wrote, "Thousands and literally thousands of people are watching #DetectiveByomkeshBakshy now. NOW is the word that’s most important. Where were all of them when the film released I wonder ?! Regret is better and bigger than gratitude." Sushant Singh Rajput Death Probe: The Late Actor's Sister Shweta Singh Kirti Reveals Why the Family Hasn't Demanded CBI Investigation Yet.

Check Out Swastika's Latest Tweet For Sushant Here:

Thousands and literally thousands of people are watching #DetectiveByomkeshBakshy now. NOW is the word that’s most important. Where were all of them when the film released I wonder ?! Regret is better and bigger than gratitude 😊 — Swastika Mukherjee (@swastika24) July 27, 2020

Earlier, Swastika has also condemned the synthetic eulogies and 'RIP' messages that people have posted for the late actor. "I am never going to recover from this disgust. Never. Ever. Ever. The disgust that the media, social media and agenda peddlers collectively have thrown at us. Why write fake RIPs ? We didn't even allow the man to do that. He was fighting till he was alive, he is fighting even from his grave. Sorry Sushant, we are sorry. I'll remember this happy you. Today and always," she wrote on Facebook.

Swastika has also posted a video from the time when she was shooting for Dil Bechara with Sushant in Jamshedpur. In the video, the two actors are jovially dancing to a song in a room in their comfy clothes.

Check Out Sushant And Swastika's Video Here:

Swastika cherishes the fact that she is the only actress who has worked with Sushant Singh Rajput twice. "I feel I'm the only heroine who's worked with Sushant twice. I kept telling him our stars are aligned. My first big film was with him, my second big Hindi film is also with him," she has said.

The actress has also said that she did not get any offers worth doing after Detective Byomkesh Bakshy. "I have learnt with my life and experience that there is no point in planning. I had huge expectations from Detective Byomkesh Bakshy. The film did not do well at the box office. I got a lot of offers after that but they were not really worth doing," she told The Telegraph in an interview while promoting Paatal Lok.

