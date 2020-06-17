Sushant Singh Rajput's Drive, Produced By Karan Johar, Returns to Top 10 List on Netflix India After The Actor's Demise

Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide has created a huge uproar. While many are requesting everyone to reach out and talk, there are also those who are blaming Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, Salman Khan and others for this. Now we have discovered that Sushant's Drive which skipped theatres for Netflix, has returned to its Top 10 In India list. Yesterday night, it had taken the tenth spot while today, it has moved up to third position. Sushant Singh Rajput's Father Informs Police That He Wasn't Aware of the Actor's Depression, Reveals He Would Feel 'Low'

Drive was one of the first big budget Bollywood movie that had taken the OTT route for release. It had created a lot of discussions on whether or not it was fair to do so. Once it started streaming, it got some really bad reviews from critics and social media users alike. But suddenly after his death, the movie has started to rank on Netflix.

Netflix Top 10 list In India Photo credit: (Netflix app)

Taking things a little too far, FIRs have lodged against Ekta Kapoor, Karan Johar, Salman Khan and others, trending boycott trends, slamming every star kid and others have become a common sight everywhere. Ekta has reacted to it saying truth with prevail. We too feel once for all truth should be out so that incessant blame game can stop.

