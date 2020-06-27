Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's unfortunate demise on June 14, 2020 left the world with a void that will never be filled. And while his loss feels personal for all of us, we can not even begin to imagine how his family must be feeling on losing Sushant. However, given the public controversy that his death has received, his family members have time and again told the late actor's fans to only remember Sushant for the life he lived and to celebrate his legacy. To honour the actor, Sushant's team also created a website called 'Self Musings by Sushant Singh Rajput' where all of the actors' personal musings would be shared for the world to see and get inspired from. Sushant Singh Rajput's Beautiful Musings to be Honoured By His Family On a Website Dedicated to Him.

And on the day of the actor's tervi, (13th Day), his family penned down an emotional letter where they bid adieu to the actor forever, but not before stating that he will forever be remembered for the life that he dreamed of and got to live. The actor's family also announced that Sushant's home in Patna's Rajiv Nagar will be turned into a memorial for the late actor and will contain his belongings, all that were a treasured part of Sushant's home in Mumbai. RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: The Late Actor's Family Immerses His Ashes In River Ganga (View Pics).

Check Out The Statement Below:

#SushantSinghRajput's family releases a notice for their Gulshan on the 13th day of the star's demise pic.twitter.com/KBV0G1MyOG — ETimes (@etimes) June 27, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his Bandra home on June 14, 2020 by his house help. Sushant had hung himself and it was being reported that he was suffering from depression for almost over a year now. The actor's ashes were immersed in Ganga by his family in Patna on June 16 and he was laid to rest! SSR, the void you have left in everyone's hearts will never be filled. Rest in peace Sushant.

