A day after actress Rhea Chakraborty claimed that her late boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput did not step out of his room in Paris during their vacation, an old video of the actor enjoying his day at Disneyland in Paris has gone viral. The video, it turns out, was shared by Sushant on October 9, 2019. On Thursday, Rhea had opened up in an interview, claiming Sushant did not step out of his room in Paris for three days but was his fun self in Switzerland. Following her claims, the video of Sushant enjoying Disneyland Paris has gone viral, with netizens slamming Rhea for twisting the narrative. Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Rhea Chakraborty Reveals She and Family Feel Suicidal, Says ‘Respect Is Everything For Us, and We Have Nothing Left Now’

"Mickey in Disneyland! #livingMyDreams #lovingMyDreams," he wrote while sharing the video. One user shared the video, and tweeted: "She is saying #SSR was in his room in Paris for straight 3 days and he didn't come out of his room in #Paris !!! Hello hello, here is d proof of him enjoying in disneyland Paris... Wat a liar she is." Another posted: "So Rhea Madam, tell me who is this, who is seen having fun at Disneyland. #ArrestRheaChakroborty." Ankita Lokhande Reacts to Rhea Chakraborty’s Statements, Clarifies Details of Her Last Conversation With Sushant Singh Rajput and the Ownership of Her Flat (View Tweet)

Watch Sushant Singh Rajput's Old Video From Disneyland Paris Below

She told that sushant had not gone to paris . To yeh video rhea ke abba ke ghar ka hai pic.twitter.com/PWUeGwvVj8 — Ashu (@anash7919) August 27, 2020

"She said #SSR was in his room in Paris for 3 days, he didn't come out. What about this," one wrote. "Perhaps #RheaChakrobarty was correct!!! Probably we all are depressed too and are hallucinating about the video in which #SSR was hallucinating enjoying Disney world "without leaving his room in Paris"!!!" shared another. Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14. His case is currently being investigated by the CBI, NCB and the ED.

