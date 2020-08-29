Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's demise takes internet by the storm on daily basis. The new updates on the ongoing case of his death has netizens comment on it and voice their opinions on social media everyday. It has just been two months and more since the Kai Po Che star's passing away but films are already being made 'inspired' by his life and most importantly death. Recently, poster and first look of a film called 'Shashank' was unveiled. The Arya Babbar-Rajveer Singh starrer movie got slammed by Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti. Shashank First Look: Sushant Singh Rajput's Controversial Demise Inspires Yet Another Film and It Guarantees 'Dipression' For Sure.

The talented star's sister took to Twitter to express her displeasure over the announcement of this film. She also has demanded a boycott on the same and its PR agency. She wrote on the micro blogging site, "Boycott the film and the one who is promoting it!! #BoycottAltairMedia."

Shweta Singh Kirti's Tweet:

Boycott the film and the one who is promoting it!! #BoycottAltairMedia https://t.co/F5smtiSNY4 — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 29, 2020

Shashank is based on 'a young star's mysterious death and nepotism in Bollywood.' The poster has words like 'nepotism', 'bullied', 'boycott,' 'murder,' 'suicide,' 'banned,' 'harssement,' 'Bollywood superstar, ' and "D'i' pression." It is directed by Sanoj Mishra. Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2020. The investigation in his death case is underway. He was last seen in Mukesh Chhabra film Dil Bechara. Stay tuned for more updates on the same.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 29, 2020 01:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).