Sushant Singh Rajput's death has taken the whole country by storm. News channels have made it their agenda to spread weird theories and conclusions to fill their prime time slots while people on Twitter are busy seeking justice for him. All this without knowing whether or not his death was suicide or murder. Filmmakers are not too far as a few have already announced a movie on his death. Soon enough a movie named Suicide Or Murder was launched with a Sushant look-a-like Sachin Tiwari. Yet another film on Sushant called Shashank also did the rounds of press. First look of the film was revealed today and it left us zapped. A movie that claims to address everything from depression to harassment can't even get these words right! Sushant Singh Rajput's Lookalike Sachin Tiwari Gets Accused of Cheating by 'Shashank' Makers

Out of the two, the first has Rajveer in it, whose character will be inspired by Sushant, while the second one has Arya Babbar. The puzzle pieces have the words that are frequently used these days and are spelt incorrectly. If the makers are trying to make a point here, it has misfired.

Teaser Poster of ‘Shashank’, based on a young star's mysterious death and nepotism in Bollywood. Under the banner of Roar Productions. Producer Marut Singh. Directer Sanoj Mishra. Film stars Arya Babbar, Rajveer Singh. Shooting will be in Patna, Lucknow & Mumbai. PR #AltairMedia pic.twitter.com/lRlzsdExTS — Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) August 28, 2020

It's quite shameful that the makers in a haste to cash in on the outpuring for Sushant, forgot to proofread their posters, thus making it more like a parody than a genuine attempt to explore the story behind Sushant's death.

