Sushmita Sens brother Rajeev Sen will make his Bollywood debut with "Iti: Can You Solve Your Own Murder?" He says he always had a hidden desire to express his creative side. "Movies, acting, performing are a massive part of my life. To get such a brilliantly written role in a concept-driven and unique thriller for my debut movie, is an honour," said Rajeev. He said that he has been an introvert.

"Gradually, I opened up but I had this hidden desire to express my creative side and bring alive characters. I contemplated for a long time but my near and dear ones discovered my passion for acting. They pushed me to take this up and explore the journey into the film industry," he shared. On how his sister Sushmita has inspired him, Rajeev said: "My sister, the most beautiful person, Sushmita Sen, also inspires me largely.

A self-made woman who made the country proud and is a global Icon. I am so proud to be her brother and fortunate to have her support." He said he wanted to act in movies, but on his own merit. "Here I am, announcing my debut film with this fantastic team and I am super excited," he said. The film is written and directed by Vishal Mishra.

