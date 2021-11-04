Tabu is one of those actresses in Bollywood who needs no introduction. Over the years, she has managed to impress the audience by striking a balance between commercial and parallel cinema supremely well. If she chose to do Vijaypath, there’s also Maachis and Chandni Bar. Well, if that was not enough, she also turned into a Sooraj Barjatya heroine for Hum Saath Saath Hain. Recently, we saw her in AndhaDhun, and what a gem. Besides her acting prowess, Tabu is also a fantastic dancer. Even though she had confessed in an old interview that she’s an average dancer, there are Bollywood songs that prove otherwise. And as she celebrates her birthday today (November 4), let’s take a look at some of her best dance songs. Kuttey: Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkana Sen Sharma To Star in an Aasmaan V Bhardwaj Film.

Dil Ka Kya Karein Saheb

Dressed in a shiny traditional outfit, Tabu in this song from the 1996 film Jeet dances her heart out. In the track, she expresses her love for the hero Sunny Deol and also flaunts her charismatic moves. Watch the melody below.

Ruk Ruk Ruk

Definitely one of the hit songs from its time, the actress went crazy in Ruk Ruk Ruk. In the fun number, Tabu grooves on the streets while making sure Ajay Devgn hears that she loves him. Titled Vijaypath, the movie starred Danny Denzongpa in a villainous role.

Dheem Da Tare

AR Rahman’s music meets Tabu’s grace in this soulful track from Thakshak. Though the movie was unable to impress the viewers, the actress’ Bharatnatyam moves to the tunes grabbed attention. She’s simply fabulous in the song. Tabu Birthday Special: Irresistibly Chic, Smouldering Elegance Are the Salient Features of Her Fine Fashion Arsenal!

Rang De

Once again a melody from Thakshak, Rang De can be termed as one of the best dance songs of the birthday girl. In the track, she can be seen all decked up flaunting her classical dancing skills on stage along with narrating her love for the hero of the film.

Hauli Hauli

Last but not the least, this song from De De Pyaar De is one the most recent ones. Tabu in her 50s sizzles to the Punjabi number without missing a beat and is absolutely flawless. Definitely, she is ageing like a fine wine. Check it out below.

That’s it, guys! These are the top five songs that come to our minds when we think of Tabu as a dancer. Indeed, she has always made the right choice with regards to her career and has a filmography that any actress would feel envious of. Here’s wishing her a happy birthday and lots of success!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 04, 2021 12:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).