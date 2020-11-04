She is one of the finest talents of Bollywood, additionally having worked in regional films including Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Bengali and Marathi. Helmed as one of the most accomplished actresses, Tabu has earned a rare forte of portraying layered, poignant characters on-screen, from fictionalised to literary, in both mainstream and independent cinema, as well as some American productions. She is also a two time National Film Award winner in addition to being a Padma Shri recipient. Off-screen, unusual choices have shaped her life as she goes on to live it on her own terms. A fine fashion arsenal, courtesy of stylist Karishma Shaikh too underlines her enigmatic persona. With her timeless elegance perfectly in sync with resplendent beauty, grace and charm, Tabu goes on to pull into fold, contemporary styles with bold as well as subtle hues, tricky fabrics, cuts and silhouettes. Tabu turns a year older today. We briefed up a fashion capsule of some of her recent and stunning style moments.

With a rather matured take on fashion and its finer nuances, Tabu's on-screen experimental streak reflects well into her off-screen styles. Here's a closer look. A Suitable Boy: Tabu Was Easy to Romance on Screen, Says Ishaan Khattar

A Gaurav Gupta black gown was paired off with strappy heels, wristwatch, slick hairdo and berry tinted lips.

Tabu Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A Faabiana pale pink embellished creation was paired with sleek hair, delicate baubles and bold red lips.

Tabu Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A Massimo Dutti white dress was paired with nude heels by Eridani, sleek hair and nude glam.

Tabu Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

For the 24th Kolkata International Film Festival, Tabu flaunted a gold brocade Raw Mango lehenga with berry-toned lips, statement earrings and an elegant hairdo.

Tabu Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Andhadhun promotions saw Tabu flaunt a snakeskin printed shirt dress, a wristwatch, nude heels, subtle glam and pulled back hair.

Tabu Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A brown Zara dress was paired off with strappy heels, wristwatch, soft wavy hair and subtle makeup.

Tabu Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

A Rara Avis by Sonal Verma creation was teamed with earrings by Misho, defined eyes, wavy hair and nude lips. A Suitable Boy Review: Tabu and Ishaan Khatter’s Mini-Series Is Not a ‘Suitable’ Adaptation for the Book Fans!

Tabu Fashion Moments (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Giving varied styles a worthy tap, Tabu is one of the few actresses to have retained a chic style sense. Here's wishing her a fabulous birthday and a fashion fabulosity for the future.

