Taimur Ali Khan Celebrating Republic Day 2020 Is The Cutest Thing You Will See On The Internet Today! (View Pics)

Taimur Ali Khan

Look who is celebrating the 71st Republic Day with utter enthusiasm! It is the little Nawab of the Bollywood industry who is busy wavering the flag his tiny hands. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's son, Taimur Ali Khan was spotted celebrating the precious day at his apartment. Clad in a pastel kurta-salwar, he was all energetic and bubbly as we can see in the pictures below.

Of course, as per the tradition, other Bollywood celebs too posted wishes on social media. However, when it comes to this baby boy, his paparazzi friends could not help but cover him on this occasion. We wonder why Kareena and Saif were not seen here or were they busy in their jam packed schedules! Check out the snaps below.

Taimur Ali Khan Wavering Flags!

Look At His Enthusiasm

Hey Papz!

Cute Expressions

On the other hand, celebs like Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Farhan Akhtar, Ajay Devgn, Anupam Kher, Kiara Advani, Nushrat Bharucha, Hema Malini, Raveena Tandon, Taapsee Pannu etc were seen extending greetings on the occasion of Republic Day 2020.

Speaking of Saif, he is right now promoting Jawaani Jaaneman which also stars Alaya F and Tabu. Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in Irrfan Khan starrer Angrezi Medium. Well, that explains why the Pataudi seniors were absent from the Republic Day 2020 celebration. Coming back to Taimur's cutesy pictures, it is always wonderful to see him whenever the papz click him!