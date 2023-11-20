Renowned for her matchmaking expertise, Sima Taparia, who will make a special appearance on the reality-TV show Temptation Island India, said she will guide the couples, and will give them a reality check about their connections. Sima will offer valuable tips to the new couples. Temptation Island Telecast Date and Time: Here's How You Can Watch Mouni Roy and Karan Kundrra's Reality Show Online.

Talking about joining the show, she shared: "I always suggest aiming for 60-70 percent of what you want in a partner. Sometimes, you may fall in love, but if they don't match your checklist, temptations can come up. You have two choices: compromise or find someone who ticks all your boxes." Temptation Island India: Jad Hadid Passionately Kisses Nikita in Jacuzzi, Duo's Hot Pics Go Viral!

"Today, my role is to guide them, make a checklist and give a reality check to these new couples about their connections," she added. Jhanvi Gaur, a tarot card reading expert, will also be joining the show this week, adding a mystical touch to the island's journey. Temptation Island India airs on JioCinema.