The much-awaited teaser of Thama, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna is finally out, giving fans their first glimpse into Maddock Films latest cinematic venture. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik, the film is part of the Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe, which includes hits like Stree, Bhediya and Munjya. ‘Thama’ First Look Out: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal in Maddock’s Expanding Horror Comedy Universe (View Posts)

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna Lead Maddock’s First Love Story

Thama introduces the first-ever love story in the Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe. Ayushmann Khurrana plays Alok, Rashmika Mandanna as Tadaka, Nawazuddin Siddiqui portrays evil Yakshasan and Paresh Rawal as Ram Bajaj Goyal. The film also features Faisal Malik and Geeta Agrawal in crucial roles.

‘Thama’: Bloody Vampire Romance Unfolds

The teaser begins with Ayushmann’s voiceover: “Reh paogi mere bina, sau saalon tak?” (Can you live without me for a hundred years?) to which Rashmika replies, “Sau saal kya, ek pal bhi ke liye bhi nahi?” (What hundred years? Not even for a single moment?) This dialogue sets the tone for a mysterious, twisted and bloody love story. The teaser keeps audiences guessing about the identity of the vampire in this thrilling romance. ‘Thama’: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Film Locked for Diwali Release.

Watch the Teaser of ‘Thama’:

Maddock Horror-Comedy Romance This Diwali

Maddock Films shared the teaser on social media with the caption: “Na darr kabhi itna shaktishaali tha, aur na pyaar kabhi itna BLOODY! Brace yourself this Diwali to witness the first love story in the Maddock Horror-Comedy Universe. Step into the World of Thama, a cinematic experience unlike anything you’ve seen before, storming into cinemas worldwide. #Thama Teaser Out Now! Scheduled to release this Diwali, Thama promises a unique mix of romance, horror and comedy, expanding the Maddock Supernatural Universe while giving fans a cinematic experience like never before.

