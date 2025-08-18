Maddock Films has officially unveiled the first look posters of Thama, the next big entry in its popular Horror Comedy Universe. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the film boasts a stellar cast featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal. The movie is set for a grand Diwali release, with a special glimpse scheduled for August 19 at 11:11 AM. ‘Thama’: Ayushmann Khurrana Begins Shooting as a Vampire in Maddock Films’ Horror Comedy Universe.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s First Look As Alok in ‘Thama’

Ayushmann Khurrana takes on the role of Alok, described as “Insaaniyat ki aakhri umeed” (the final hope for humanity). His poster shows him in a rugged dark jacket, looking determined and intense. Sharing his look, Maddock Films wrote, “Presenting Ayushmann Khurrana as Alok - Insaaniyat ki aakhri umeed.” ‘Thama’: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s Adorable Video Sets Fans Excited for Diwali 2025 Release – WATCH.

