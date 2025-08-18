Maddock Films has officially unveiled the first look posters of Thama, the next big entry in its popular Horror Comedy Universe. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, the film boasts a stellar cast featuring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Paresh Rawal. The movie is set for a grand Diwali release, with a special glimpse scheduled for August 19 at 11:11 AM. ‘Thama’: Ayushmann Khurrana Begins Shooting as a Vampire in Maddock Films’ Horror Comedy Universe.
Ayushmann Khurrana’s First Look As Alok in ‘Thama’
Ayushmann Khurrana takes on the role of Alok, described as “Insaaniyat ki aakhri umeed” (the final hope for humanity). His poster shows him in a rugged dark jacket, looking determined and intense. Sharing his look, Maddock Films wrote, “Presenting Ayushmann Khurrana as Alok - Insaaniyat ki aakhri umeed.” ‘Thama’: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s Adorable Video Sets Fans Excited for Diwali 2025 Release – WATCH.
Rashmika Mandanna As Tadaka, Nawazuddin Siddiqui As Yakshasan
Rashmika Mandanna, meanwhile, is introduced as Tadaka, “Roshni ki ek hi pehli kiran” (the first ray of light). Dressed in a vintage-inspired outfit, her poster exudes both elegance and mystery. Adding to the intrigue is Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s character Yakshasan, described as “Andhere ka badshah” (the king of darkness). Sporting long, unkempt hair and a sinister bat-like aura, his look hints strongly at the film’s vampire-inspired theme. ‘Some Days I Remind Myself To Pause and Reflect’: ‘Thama’ Actress Rashmika Mandanna on Staying Grounded Amid Stardom.
Paresh Rawal’s Quirky First Look As Ram Bajaj Goyal
Veteran actor Paresh Rawal brings his own flavour of quirk to the ensemble. Introduced as Mr. Ram Bajaj Goyal, his poster reads, “Jo Hamesha Comedy Mein Tragedy Dhoondhte Hain” (he always finds tragedy in comedy), suggesting his character will add comic relief to the spooky storyline. ‘Thama’: Ayushmann Khurrana’s Film Locked for Diwali Release.
‘Thama’ Joins Maddock Horror Comedy Universe
The Maddock Horror Comedy Universe began with Stree in 2018, followed by Bhediya (2022), Munjya (2024) and Stree 2 (2024), which shattered box office records by earning INR 857 crore worldwide. With Thama, Maddock promises another chilling yet entertaining addition to its unique cinematic universe.
