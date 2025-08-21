Aryan Khan thanked his mother, Gauri Khan, for producing both him and his directorial venture The Ba***ds Of Bollywood during the trailer launch event of the show. ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ Preview: Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh and Possible Shah Rukh Khan Sighting – All Star Cameos We Spotted in Teaser of Aryan Khan’s Debut Series!.

Aryan said: "I want to thank all those people, without whom it would have been impossible to make this show- the entire team of Netflix, the entire team of Red Chillies, T-Series, and Bhushan Ji (Bhushan Kumar), my co-creator, Manav and Bilal, and of course my whole cast and crew".

Aryan Khan’s Emotional Words for Gauri Khan Win Hearts

Showing his gratitude to his mother for backing his project, he added, "Now, I would like to call my mother (Gauri Khan) on stage for producing this show, and most importantly, for producing me."

Meanwhile, The Ba***ds Of Bollywood preview opens with Shah Rukh Khan's voiceover introducing Lakshya as Aasman Singh in the city of dreams.

Next, it is shared that the outsider not only managed a hit film but also fell in love with superstar Arjun Talvar's (Bobby Deol) daughter, played by Sahher Bambba.

Later, we are also introduced to Raghav Juyal as Lakshya's best friend in the film.

Refreshing your memory, both Lakshay and Raghav made their Bollywood debut with "Kill".

Additionally, Mona Singh will be seen as Lakshya's mother in a highly anticipated series.

Big names from the industry such as Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, and Karan Johar also graced the teaser of the show.

However, Aryan was nowhere to be seen in the preview of his directorial debut.

The preview of The Ba***ds Of Bollywood also did not feature Shah Rukh, but if the reports are to be belived, King Khan will make an appearance in the last episode of the series. ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’ Preview: Lakshya Lalwani Aims To Become Hindi Cinema’s Biggest Star in Aryan Khan’s Directorial Debut Series on Netflix; Don’t Miss Salman Khan’s Cameo (Watch Video).

The Ba***ds of Bollywood features Sahher Bamba and Lakshya as leads, along with Bobby Deol, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Vijayant Kohli, and Gautami Kapoor in significant roles.

The Ba***ds of Bollywood is scheduled to reach the streaming giant on September 18.

