Salman Khan, Karan Johar and Ranveer Singh in The Ba***ds Of Bollywood Preview (Photo Credits: Netflix)

The preview of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s directorial debut series, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, is out now, and it feels like a full-blown celebration of the Hindi film industry. Featuring Kill fame Lakshya in the lead role as an outsider who rises to stardom (ironically in a series made by a star kid), the show also stars Bobby Deol, Sahher Bambba, Raghav Juyal, Mona Singh, Anya Singh, Rajat Bedi, and Manoj Pahwa. ‘The Ba***ds of Bollywood’: Release Date, Preview, When and Where To Watch Aryan Khan’s Debut Web Series Online! (Watch Video).

Since the series is set in the world of Bollywood and produced under the banner of one of its biggest stars, it naturally ropes in several real-life industry faces.

Watch the Preview of 'The Ba***ds Of Bollywood':

Karan Johar is heard hurling the filthiest of abuses over a phone call, Salman Khan looks like he has stumbled into the wrong party, and Ranveer Singh bursts onto the screen in a floral shirt, delivering his signature catchphrase, “Bahut hard.” Can we also say that we spotted Shah Rukh Khan himself in the opening frames of the teaser?

Salman Khan

Salman Khan in 'The Ba***ds Of Bollywood' Preview

Karan Johar

Karan Johar in 'The Ba***ds Of Bollywood' Preview

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh in 'The Ba***ds Of Bollywood' Preview

Shah Rukh Khan (?)

Shah Rukh Khan (?) in 'The Ba***ds Of Bollywood' Preview

Apart from these stars, there are also rumours of cameos from Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Badshah et al in the series. The Ba***ds of Bollywood is set to premiere on September 18, 2025.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 20, 2025 07:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).