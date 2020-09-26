Shooting of several films, TV shows and web-series had to be stalled in the wake of coronavirus outbreak. This even impacted the release of films across industries. Since mid-March the shootings were stalled and it is recently when respective state governments in the country have listed out the terms and conditions to resume shootings of pending projects. The makers of Abhishek Bachchan starrer recently resumed the shooting of The Big Bull and now are all set begin working on the final schedule. Abhishek Bachchan Resumes The Big Bull Shoot; Actor Urges Everyone to Wear Mask to Combat COVID-19 (Watch Video).

The last leg of The Big Bull is expected to commence from mid-October. In an interview with a leading tabloid, film’s producer Anand Pandit has shared how the team would be ensuring a safe working environment amid coronavirus pandemic. Abhishek Bachchan has recently recovered from COVID-19 and hence the precaution level on the sets have to be higher. The producer shared with Mid-Day, “The industry has to get back on its feet, but we cannot afford even a minor slip when it comes to guarding ourselves against the virus. At no point will the safety of my unit take a backseat during the shoot. Abhishek has fully recovered from the virus and is fighting fit.” The producer also revealed that there would be medical assistance on the sets of the film. The Big Bull to Release on October 23, 2020.

The Big Bull will be produced under the banners of Ajay Devgn FFilms and Panorama Studios. Based on the life of stockbroker Harshad Mehta’s life involving his financial crimes from 1980 to 1990, this film directed by Kookie Gulati will stream worldwide on Disney+ Hotstar.

