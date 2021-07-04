Dangal is one of the best sports dramas that has come out of Bollywood in the last decade. The right amount of emotions, sporting moments, achievements, conflict made this an amazing film to watch. This is the film that cemented Aamir Khan's position in China as the most popular foreign actor. He even has a Weibo account to connect with his Chinese fans. The movie made more money in China than in India, so obviously Dangal is pretty special. On July 4, 2016, Aamir Khan launched the first look of Dangal and thanked Salman Khan. Aamir Khan Reacts To His Divorce From Kiran Rao, Says ‘There’s Change In Our Relationship But We Are Still Together’ (Watch Video)

Aamir spoke about the title of the film which happened thanks to Salman. Aamir recounted that the rights for the name were with Puneet Issar who is Salman's friend. So he requested the Sultan actor to request Puneet for the title. Of course, Salman did so!

Since the two of them became the biggest superstars, media has always been abuzz with reports of them being at loggerheads and every time Aamir-Salman has come together to rubbish them. Even at the launch, Aamir had addressed this same issue.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 04, 2021 06:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).